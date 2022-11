DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Opera has had a major role in shaping the national and international cultural reputation of Dallas.

Opera officials celebrated their 65th anniversary with a production of Hansel and Gretel at the Winspear Opera House in early November.

Mark Delavan, who played the father in this wonderful production joined Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams to discuss this production.

