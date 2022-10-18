DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new movie premiering on Comedy Central and it’s just in time for the Halloween season.

Cursed Friends is about a group of adult friends who realize the game of M.A.S.H. has come to life.

It stars Nicole Byer from Nailed It and Harvey Guillén from What We Do in the Shadows. They joined Inside DFW to chat about this hilarious new film.

Here’s what they had to say about the film and the behind-the-scenes of it.

“Filming this movie was just like so much fun. I knew everyone kind of like, not super super well, but like I knew Harvey and then getting to work with him is so amazing. Jessica Lowe and I did improv together. It was fun to work with her. Nicole Richie was incredible. I know Will [Arnett]. Shooting the movie was truly just the best. It was so much fun,” Byer said.

“It’s the perfect time for this kind of movie. You know, we’ve had a couple of years where we need an escape, and this is the perfect avenue. It’s not just horror, it’s comedy. You have some great comedians who do cameos. The story itself a lot of you can relate to. We all played that M.A.S.H. game in the schoolyard or at sleepovers or whatnot. It’s just a funny, silly adventure that these four friends go on. I can’t wait for everyone to see them. It’s just super fun to shoot this and every day was a hoot onset,” Guillén said.

“I really love working with people who are like funniest first. Let’s like get the lines. Let’s get the script. But then like let’s have a lot of fun and really make it our own. I appreciate that,” Byer said.

Make sure to catch Cursed Friends on Comedy Central.