DALLAS (KDAF) — Since 2018, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum’s mission has been dedicated to advancing human rights, combating indifference, prejudice, and hatred as well as teaching the history of the Holocaust.

Testimonies of Holocaust survivors are shared daily with thousands of museum visitors and the museum has been recognized for its compelling and creative programming, internationally recognized exhibits, and world-class speakers.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum for an inside look behind this acclaimed museum. Watch the video player above for her full tour.

For more information, click here.