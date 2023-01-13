DALLAS (KDAF) — This North Texas fitness club wants to bring back the days of recess, where you can sweat, meet friends and have fun.

It’s called Recess Fitness Club and it was built by two friends with no cash to their names, Evan Duncan and Taylor Metzger.

“Taylor and I built [this] by hand when we had no cash at all and, and didn’t know how we were going to make it. We were trying to do everything we could with our own two hands,” Evan said.

The best gyms are the ones that have equipment accessible to every kind of workout routine. Whether you are focusing on cardio or strength training. Recess co-founders say there is something for everyone here.

They also have plenty of other facilities, including a locker room, infrared sauna and more.

Don’t know where to get started? They also have beginners covered as well, with workout classes. If you don’t know what workouts work for your body, the best place to learn is a class with an instructor guiding you.

No better way to ring in the new year than with new goals and experiences. If you would like to learn more about Recess Fitness Club, click here.