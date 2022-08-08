DALLAS (KDAF) — Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams is taking us on an inside tour of Georgie by Curtis Stone!

“Georgie by Curtis Stone is a restaurant rooted in tradition – a nod to times past when concepts like community, honoring the land and celebrating artisans mattered. With a dedication to exceptional hospitality, details that promise to awaken the senses, and a commitment to not only using the best product available, but to ensuring our choices are intentional and environmentally responsible, we inspire to provide a restaurant and dining experience that is unparalleled,” as their website states.

WATCH the video player for more information! You can find more from them at their website, georgiedallas.com.