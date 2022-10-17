BREAKFAST BROTHERS SPONSORED CONTENT — Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences.

His show ‘In the Kitchen’ gives us a sneak peek into what happens in the world of cooking and feeding the soul of every family.

We got a chance to sample some of the best food on planet earth (we know that’s a stretch) and we’re talking pancakes, chicken and waffles, and more breakfast classics.

The Oklahoma City native shared how he loved cooking as a child, and tells us how he decided on where the second restaurant would be located and how important it was for him to bring his business back to the Red Bird area.

Watch the video player above for more information.