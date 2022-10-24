DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know finding a Halloween for your little ones can be challenging and when you do find one they are basic and may need a little bling!
So Yolonda invited Autumn back to create a little somethin’ somethin’ so she can go trick or treatin’ in style.
Here’s everything you’ll need to make a Sun Goddess costume:
- 1 gold lame dress from Amazon
- For the collar, 1 gold placemat from Walmart
- 37 long 11-inch zip ties
- 14 short 8-inch zip ties
- 1 hair band
- 2 Starbucks Paper Coffee Cup Sleeves
- 1 pkg of Large Acrylic Jewels
- 1 pair of plastic slip-on shoes
- Mardi Gras beads
- Gold Spray paint
- 1 hot glue gun
- A pair of scissors
Watch the video player above for instructions on how to put together using the items listed above.