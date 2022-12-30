DALLAS (KDAF) — With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, you cannot forget about the champagne. Here are a few easy cocktails to make that are gonna make you look like a pro mixologist.

Espresso Martini

Ingredients

1 can of Starbucks Espresso and Cream

Kahlúa

Vodka (your choice)

We’re going to start off with two ounces of the Starbucks espresso. Beat that in your mixer. Then add one ounce of Kahlúa. Then add one and a half ounces of vodka. Once all of your ingredients are ready to go, just shake it up.

Pomegranate Raspberry Champagne

Fresh raspberries

Champagne of choice

Pomegranate juice

Muddle about 3-4 raspberries in a bowl, then add those to your drink glass. Then add a one-to-one ratio of pomegranate juice and champagne of choice.

If these recipes seem beginner-level to you, that is the point. We aren’t mixologists here. We are just people trying to make an impression at an NYE party. No one is going to judge you for trying. Just have fun and be safe this New Year’s Eve.