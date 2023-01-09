DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re always telling you about cool bars right here in North Texas, but this iconic spot just got a brand new cocktail menu.

Quinten Quintero is the food and beverage director at the Statler Hotel and he showed CW33 how to make two of their signature drinks.

Egg White Cocktail “The Lover Boy”

This egg-white cocktail is called “The Loverboy”. It is going to be:

1.5 ounces of Kruto vodka

0.5 ounces of lemon juice

0.75 ounces of a strawberry and basil syrup that they make in house

1 egg white

Rhubarb bitters

Mix all of those ingredients together and garnish with a cupid’s arrow.

Seasonal Whiskey Sour

For this drink they use:

Lone Elm Small Batch Bourbon

A little bit of lemon juice

Maple and cinnamon syrup (or simple syrup)

Mix those ingredients and finish with cranberry bitters.

Learn more about Bourbon and Banter by clicking here.