DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to eat somethin’ fancy this weekend? Well, we have just the choice for anyone who is looking to go all out: 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

This ain’t just any ol’ Fort Worth eaterie. At 97 West Kitchen & Bar, customers will get the chance to explore American classics with a twist.

“Our menu features a broad range of contemporary Texas fare, elevated ranch favorites, and reimagined Southern comfort foods to bring Fort Worth a new culinary destination for spirited eats and drinks,” as their website states.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams wanted to see what all the buzz was about and hopped in the kitchen with Chef Grant to cook at the 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside Hotel Drover.

WATCH the video player for more!