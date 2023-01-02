ARUBA TOURISM SPONSORED CONTENT — This time of year many people dream of taking a vacation to paradise.

Travel expert and TV host Kinga Philipps joined Fun on the Run. She teamed up with Aruba Tourism to share timely information about one of the most beautiful islands in the world can you get.

She is the first female host for Shark Week, and she has traveled the globe hosting TV shows. She currently hosts Finding Adventure with Kinga Philipps.

Why should anyone consider a trip to Aruba?

One of my favorite things in the world, as someone who travels all the time, is planning a trip because it gives you something to look forward to. Aruba is a perfect example of that. It is so much more than a destination. It’s an idea. It’s called One Happy Island, and I can attest that that is totally true. This is why every year Aruba attracts everyone from honeymooners and families to friends, couples and adventure seekers looking for something a little bit different.

What kind of vacation adventures do you recommend?

I recommend them all. First of all, Aruba has one of the top 10 beaches in the world. It is the most revisited destination in the entire Caribbean, and there is a reason for that. It is almost always sunny right around 82 degrees, with low humidity trade winds to keep you cool. As far as adventures, if you know the shows I’ve done you know I love adventuring and the geography of Aruba is so conducive to a combination of land and sea adventures. My favorite spots include the desert landscape right on the coast. You can also hike. You can do Jeep safaris. If you are an ocean person and a diver like me, Aruba is your heaven. One of my favorite shipwreck dives is the World War Two Antilla. You can also snorkel. You can windsurf. You can kite surf. You can sail. The list is endless.