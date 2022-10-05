DALLAS (KDAF) — You probably remember the first time you saw the Perot Museum of Nature and Science while you were in downtown Dallas.

This iconic-looking building is a technical marvel, but the marvel doesn’t stop at the architecture. The experience you get from this Dallas staple is a marvel as well.

“At the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, you can race a T. rex, challenge friends in robot competitions, explore the astonishing links between dinosaurs and modern-day birds, experience a simulated earthquake, journey through the universe, and test what it means to ‘be human’.” as stated on their website.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams wanted to see all the fun to be had at the museum and took a tour for herself. Watch the video player above for her full tour.

For more information, visit perotmuseum.org.