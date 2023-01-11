DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are involved in the Dallas rap scene, chances are you have heard of Kevin Cushingberry Jr., also known as Cush with a C.

The North Texas artist hails from the land of Garland where he was born and raised.

He has released three separate studio albums with his most recent release being To Whom Much is Given, where he produced his own beats.

Cush brings forth a J-Cole style flow and lyricism and a Logic-influenced production style. He makes his own beats, does his own editing and uses samples from iconic songs in the genre.

He joined CW33’s Landon Wexler to talk more about his career and to perform an exclusive CW33 freestyle. Watch the video player above for the full interview and performance.