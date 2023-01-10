DALLAS (KDAF) — Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams got an invitation from the head of the broadcast journalism program at UME, Royce Williams, to partner with the campus and visit with the students.

Since the beginning of the school year, they’ve established a media day series, where different media professionals from the industry visit with the graduating seniors.

Mr. Williams has emphasized that content creation is very vital, so students have been instructed to watch “Fun on the Run” as a daily activity to see the fun & unique style of this new show on CW33.

Yolanda had the students pull up cw33.com and browse through several stories that have aired on Fun on the Run.

A discussion as to the variety of stories that air on the show, from sports, recreation, and entertainment, to how the segments are produced.

Watch the video player above to see more from her visit.