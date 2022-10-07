DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are a big fan of NPR’s Tiny Desk music sessions on YouTube, chances are you may have seen a North Texas group jamming out.

Snarky Puppy is a music ensemble group that has roots in North Texas. Though they now call New York home, it wasn’t always that way. Their unique combination of jazz, rock and funk has captivated the nation.

Their NPR Tiny Desk performance sits at more than 3 million views and their performance on the YouTube channel GroundUP Music NYC has garnered more than 31 million views at the time of writing this article.

Snarky Puppy was back in their original stomping ground and talked to Fun on The Run Host Yolonda Williams more about their roots, and what they are up to now.

Watch the video player above for their full interview with Yolonda.

Snarky Puppy is currently on tour. You can see their tour schedule by clicking here.