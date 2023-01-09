DALLAS (KDAF) — Blue Moon is a new independently produced movie that was filmed mostly right here in North Texas.

It tells the mostly true story of a man who travels to eastern Kentucky to deal with the unexpected death of his estranged father.

The film is now available for purchasing and renting on Amazon Prime Video. Click here to learn more about the film.

Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams invited the filmmakers Matthew Alson Thornbury, director, and Ryan Gully, director of photography, to talk about the film and its three-year production journey.

You guys are such an inspiration to independent filmmakers out there. What on Earth possessed you to make this big leap into feature filmmaking?

Well, for me, it was the fact that I wanted to make a movie, especially with Ryan for a long time. It felt like the right time to do it and the right story to tell because it’s based mostly on real life, and it got so weird. There were events in my life that I figured might be interesting for other people to see. – Matthew

I’ve known Matthew for 20-plus years. We’ve been making movies since we were kids pretty much-filming stuff. Of course, this is a much larger, more in-depth project. – Ryan

We’re talking about the three years it took to make this. What obstacles did you face?

It’s kind of funny. We shot about 70% of the movie 75% in 2019. In 2019, we lost about five months, because a beard, my beard, got cut two inches too short, by a stylist, on the day of a shoot. That pushed us back. Then once we started to get some bigger scenes done towards the end of the year, that was the end of 2019. Then 2020 happened, and COVID basically shut us down for an entire year. Then we had another setback because of a different beard. I said you know, ‘$200 million movies use fake beards, and they look terrible.’ So we got to wait. – Matthew

Texas is known for its great terrain and deserts and beaches, and that’s why a lot of producers come to Texas to film but I want to know, how in the world, were you able to make Texas look like that? Would you say the Eastern hills? The mountains of eastern Kentucky? Yeah. How did you do that?

There were a lot of times we filmed in Kentucky, which basically you just turn on a camera in the mountains, and it’s just beautiful. You have to worry too much, you know, especially the fact that we drove up there. And we really lucked out with a couple of weather conditions with some nice fog, a Smoky Mountain kind of look and some like frozen mountains. When we drove back, it was all gone. But that’s like 20% of the movie. So we didn’t match it here. Yeah, a lot of times, you know, they we did a lot of wide shots. When we came back to Texas, we really kind of had to actually do a lot more, you know, shallow depth field shots, you know, close-ups. There were a couple of shots where the backgrounds like that just do not look Kentucky, and there were some times when Matthew intercut some establishing shots in Kentucky. – Ryan

What can people expect about the movie, and what do you want them to take away from the movie?

Don’t expect a happy movie. It’s not a whole lot of laughs. We have some emotions brought up that everyone has to deal with at some point. I had a friend who actually said he reconnected with his dad, after years of being apart from him because he saw this. So that’s a good thing. So this is great. Yeah, this is the fact that that movie could motivate somebody to do something like that. That’s a good thing. – Matthew