DALLAS (KDAF) — Reality TV has become a staple of our entertainment in this day and age and there are so many shows surrounding love, but how many shows do you know that are covering secret relationships?

The ultimate drama is afoot with MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship on Tuesday nights! Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones investigate couples to find out why these shady partners are keeping their significant others secret.

Season one has already been aired in 2022 and with its 10 episodes, there’s so much drama to be seen, and it continues with the show’s second season in 2023.

Fun on the Run was joined by the hosts of the show to learn more about the show, who’s more likely to be secretive, crazy memorable relationship scenarios, and more! Be sure to watch the video player above for the full interview.