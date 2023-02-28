DALLAS (KDAF) — She’s known as the grandmother of Juneteenth by making history.

96-year-old, Opal Lee, had campaigned for years to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

She had been visiting the offices of her local and state legislators, as well as the White House, to spread awareness and to get her message across.

As a result of her efforts, on June 16, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to designate Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

“Young people, make it their mission to change somebody’s mind that you know, that needs his mind changed. You can do that. It’s not gonna happen in a day. You will have to work at it, but it’s worth it,” Lee said.

