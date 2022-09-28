DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are vacationing in Dallas or even want to have a staycation, there are tons of luxury hotels waiting for you to enjoy, including the Lorenzo Hotel.

Decorated from the top to the bottom with beautiful works of art, this hotel is not only a great place to rest your head, it is an experience on its own.

“The heart and soul of Lorenzo Hotel in Dallas is centered around the vibrant works of art immersed throughout the hotel. Every inch is covered with inspiration—from the art-filled rooms & corridors, to the timeless literature in the lobby, and South Beach resort-style pool overlooking the Dallas skyline. At Lorenzo, we seek to create a similar effect, providing our guests an escape from the ordinary—full of beauty and excitement,” as their website states.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of Lorenzo Hotel just to see what it had to offer. Watch the video player above to see her full tour.

