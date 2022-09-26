DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best ways to learn about the world around you is through art.

Whether that be films, books, you name it. Art can really teach you more about yourself and other people. If you are looking for a place to really spend a reflective day appreciating art, then look no further than the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas.

“Open since 2003 and located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District, the Nasher Sculpture Center is home to one of the finest collections of modern and contemporary sculptures in the world, the Raymond and Patsy Nasher Collection, featuring more than 300 masterpieces by Calder, de Kooning, di Suvero, Giacometti, Hepworth, Kelly, Matisse, Miró, Moore, Picasso, Rodin, Serra and more,” as stated on their website.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of the Nasher Sculpture Center with special guest Marry Poole Driver, assistant manager of visitor experience at Nasher Sculpture Center.

