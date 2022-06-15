DALLAS (KDAF) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, people spent more time inside and realized they need to upgrade their interior design.

If that is you and you don’t have a large budget, DIY may be your best bet; and lucky for you, North Texas has the resources to help you.

Everything Eryn is a North Texas-based social media influencer who specializes in DIY content. From tile coffee tables to luxury desks to lamps, she has all the tips to make your place gorgeous while on a budget.

She currently has more than 560,000 followers on TikTok with some of her videos getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Yolonda Williams stopped by Eryn’s place to meet her and learn more about her career in DIY. You can find her content by clicking here.