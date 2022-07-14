DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you are a novice or art connoisseur, there is something for you to enjoy at Dallas’ Pencil on Paper Art Gallery.

This art gallery and studio is not only perfect for a day of looking at beautiful works of art, but it is also a great resource if you’re looking to learn.

As stated on their website, “Pencil on Paper Gallery is an art gallery and studio that services both local and national artists through art exhibitions and events. Pencil on Paper Gallery also specializes in art education for students of all ages and helps to highlight the importance of mindfulness education to a worldwide community while fostering a love and appreciation for the arts.”

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a trip to Pencil on Paper Art Gallery and has more.

If you want to learn more about Pencil on Paper Art Gallery, click here.