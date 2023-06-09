DALLAS(KDAF)—Waffles and chicken that will have you spending every penny you have.

The food at Kim’s Chicken and Waffles is light and fluffy and topped generously with maple syrup. The fried chicken was just as good, with a crunchy exterior and juicy interior.

You will not regret buying anything from this restaurant even the Kool-aid is amazing.

The overall experience at Kim‘s Chicken & Waffles is delightful for all customers. The food was delicious and the ambiance is very inviting.

Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams highly recommends this restaurant to anyone looking for a fun and tasty meal.