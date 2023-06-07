Visit Flordia—The actress and travel expert Kinga Philipps shares some fantastic summer things you can do in Florida from Visit Florida.

From ziplining, boating, and exploring underwater, Florida has something for everyone. For families looking to explore the Sunshine State.

You can take a boat tour of the Intracoastal Waterway, snorkeling the pristine waters of the Florida Keys, and take a kayak tour of the Everglades National Park.

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, try parasailing off the coast of Clearwater Beach or taking a hot air balloon ride over the Orlando skyline.

No matter what your preference, Florida has something for everyone to enjoy during the summer months.

Make sure you the Visit Flordia website to learn how you can plan your family’s next vacation.