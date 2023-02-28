DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to get excited about the univer-sooooooul Circus coming to Dallas!

Universoul Circus is known for its high-energy performances and interactive entertainment for the entire family. It combines amazing acrobatics, thrilling stunts, and vibrant music with dynamic special effects to create an unforgettable show.

UniverSoul Circus has a show-stopping cultural celebration of global acts, urban music, dance, and laughter, all infused with Soul’s spirit, style, and swagger.

“It’s a soul that unites people with the energy and passion of our performers. Imagine a soul that fills the audience with interactive, fun moments of shared participation,” said UniverSoul Founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “A soul that says, we are all one, united in fun, under the Big Top.”

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster for $24 and up. During the week, you can catch most of their shows at Red Bird Mall (formerly Southwest Center Mall) at 7:00 pm on Thursdays and Fridays. On the weekends, they have performances at 11:30 am, 3:30 pm, and 7:30 pm.