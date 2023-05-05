DALLAS(KDAF)—The Oceanaire in Dallas is a seafood restaurant that offers an exquisite dining experience. Located at the Dallas Galleria, the restaurant serves up freshly-caught seafood from around the world.

The menu offers a wide variety of dishes, from traditional American favorites to more exotic fare. Their wine list is also extensive, with over 250 wines from around the globe. The atmosphere at The Oceanaire is inviting and relaxed, with ocean-inspired decor and attentive staff. The restaurant provides a great setting for an intimate dinner for two, a special occasion celebration with friends, or a corporate event.

Whether you’re looking for a delicious seafood meal or a special occasion, The Oceanaire in Dallas is the perfect spot for any occasion.

Make sure to watch the interview above to get the full scoop on the beautiful restaurant.