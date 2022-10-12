DALLAS (KDAF) — Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.

Much like many in North Texas, Perez has a passion for sports and the broadcast industry but as he progressed in his career, he says he felt the industry was fickle and found his love for the field fleeting.

He decided to charter an idea he’s had for years: a tortilla factory. Perez opened the La Norteña Tortillas because he could never find any good quality flour tortillas in Dallas, at least not the ones that he liked

Hailing from the border town Cananea Sonora, Perez says he grew up eating Sonoran-style tortillas. In 2014, Perez’s tortillas factory was born, distributing corn, wheat, and flour tortillas to over 20 restaurants here in Dallas.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of La Norteña Tortillas and chatted with Perez. Watch the video player above for the full tour and interview.

For more information, visit his website by clicking here.