DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever found a gym that some of the top athletes in the world train at and feel like you belong? No? Well, that’s what you can find at Dallas’ SandersFit Performance Center.

The fitness center said, “SandersFit Performance Center is designed to bring out the best in everyone who walks through our doors. We train professional athletes, college athletes, high school ballers, weekend warriors, and everyday people that just want to take their fitness to the next level.”

Fun on the Run got the pleasure of getting an inside look at the performance center thanks to trainer Melvin Sanders.

This former pro basketball player turned strength and conditioning coach for the San Antonio Spurs NBA summer league team, is using his past success to help create one of the fastest-growing performance centers in Dallas-Fort Worth.