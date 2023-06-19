DALLAS(KDAF)—Dock Local is a fast-casual dining experience that has made its mark across DFW with four locations. The owner, Brett Curtis, has an extensive background in the food industry, with 30 years of experience under his belt. Hailing from the East Coast, he was inspired to bring the flavors of his hometown to Texas and has succeeded in doing so.

Dock Local is renowned for its many lobster dishes, a testament to Curtis’s experience in the food industry. Some of the popular dishes on the menu include lobster grilled cheese, lobster rolls, and a variety of other lobster-based dishes. However, the restaurant also incorporates familiarity into its dishes, so there is something for everyone.

Dock Local’s fast-casual dining experience is just right for those on the go or looking for a quick bite to eat. The restaurant’s four locations across DFW make it easily accessible, so you can enjoy the mouth-watering dishes no matter where you are in the area.

In summary, Dock Local is a must-visit for anyone who loves seafood or is a fan of fast-casual dining. With its East Coast-inspired flavors and Brett Curtis’s 30 years of experience in the food industry, it is no wonder that the restaurant has become a local favorite.

See inside the restaurant and learn about its history in the full interview above. You can also see some of their dishes below.