DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone wants to go to Europe at some point in their lives and why wouldn’t you want to? Europe has beautiful architecture, history, and walkable communities, you name it.

But what if we told you that you can get the experience of visiting Europe without actually leaving North Texas? It’s true and possible thanks to Adriatica Village in McKinney.

It is a place like no other. With gorgeous European-styled architecture that makes you feel like you are on another continent and tons of fun activities to experience.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams joined the City of McKinney Mayor George Fuller for a tour. Watch the video player above for the full tour.

