DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re ready to try a new restaurant, this recently opened Arabic Mediterranean food spot in Richardson may be just for you.

Arabica is a family-owned and operated restaurant in Richardson. Having opened about six months ago, this food spot serves up a variety of Middle Eastern cuisines.

“The idea of opening up this restaurant was a startup from my dad’s dream. He had a dream to open up a restaurant since he was young because he enjoys cooking and he has a lot of experience with like cooking a lot of different kinds of meals,” Mohammed Aboalhija, co-owner of Arabica, said.

The family moved to Dallas just around four years ago. Officials say Khaled Aboalhija tried a lot of different restaurants in North Texas and noticed that a lack of authentic Middle Eastern food.

“My dad’s idea was to collect the best famous dishes from Saudi Arabia and the different countries in the Middle East that we lived in and add them to this restaurant,” Mohammed said.

The result is unlike anything you will see in North Texas, delicious made-from-scratch cultural foods that are cooked with love. Mohammed and his family say the reception they have received from the community means a lot to them.

“We’ve been getting a lot of support from people of different cultures, from people of American culture to people of Latin cultures. That was the goal is for us,” Mohammed said. “To have different kinds of people, different kinds of cultures, come to our restaurant and try the different kinds of food.”

Learn more about Arabica here.