GROWTH ENERGY SPONSORED CONTENT — As the busy and expensive holiday season kicks into high gear, consumers continue to pinch pennies and cut costs anywhere they can.

America’s farmers and biofuel producers are working to remind U.S. drivers about one simple step anyone can take to save money and cut carbon emissions at the same time.

Joining us now to talk about the benefits of biofuels is Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy.

Biofuel, like ethanol, is a renewable fuel made here in the United States from plants. Like ethanol, biofuel can burn cleaner and cooler than gasoline. It’s better for engine performance, and it’s better for the planet in the air that we’re breathing.

We are driving on biofuels already, what’s newly increasingly available are higher blends that are going to be better for the environment and the environmental impact and give you some added cost savings at the same time.

If you go to the gas pump and you look for unleaded 88, you will save on average 10 cents per gallon when you’re using that fuel. In fact, this summer when we saw the surge in gas prices, consumers were saving upwards of $1 per gallon. So no matter where you’re driving, or when you’re fueling up when you use unleaded 88, you’re going to save money and it’s a higher-performing fuel.

