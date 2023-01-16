DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want a fish that is more interactive and friendlier? You may want to try getting an axolotl. An increasingly popular pet across the country.

If you want to know where to get yourself one. North Texas is actually home to the world’s largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.

“Ever since I was a child, I was always fascinated by aquatic animals. I’ve been keeping fish tanks for pretty much as long as I can remember,” Jacob Pak, co-founder of Axolotl Planet, said.

Jacob says that after he graduated high school, he wanted to pursue a career path working with animals. Today, he and his business partner ethically breed axolotl right here in North Texas.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of Axolotl Planet and showed us some of the adorable creatures they have. Watch the video player above for a full tour.

If you would like to visit Axolotl Planet yourself, you can visit them in person at 1805 Royal Ln Suite 104, Dallas, TX 75229, or online by clicking here.