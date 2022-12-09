DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve never seen a museum quite like this here at the DFW Elite Toy Museum. It includes everything for dog lovers, car lovers, and toy lovers.

It’s called DFW Elite Toy Museum and has been the talk of the town, even getting a feature on the show American Pickers.

“We have a little bit of everything for everybody automobilia, and toys, and then we branched into dog typing antiques, in our current gallery exposition is on robots, and other tin toys from the 1960s and that grew to hundreds, and then it grew to 1000s. And then, eventually, this is my office,” Ron Sturgeon, owner of DFW Elite Toy Museum said.

Ron says his collection started with a toy truck that he bought at an auction across the pond.

“Through the years, I started collecting antique toy cars. This was my first toy and I was in London, England, probably in about 1980. They were auctioning toys, and I bought this little German-made Marklin truck and trailer, probably from about 1940 or so,” Ron said.

If you are looking for a really special gift this holiday season, this is the place to go. DFW Elite Toy Museum is located at 5940 Eden Dr. in Fort Worth, TX. Learn more about it by clicking here.