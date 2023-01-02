DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is often a time of change for many people. If getting into the gym isn’t your thing, how about a new hobby in 2023?

Landon Wexler ventured out to a self defense and firearms superstore that offers training and more.

Responsibly using a gun comes down to a couple of things, safety and education. You can get a full lesson and all of that, maybe a lesson in your first pistol shooting, or maybe even a lesson in shooting your first machine gun here at the Texas Gun Experience.

“Just like the name, Texas Gun Experience is kind of the premier destination for everything firearms, and we’re located in North Texas,” Bryan Rastok, director of marketing at Texas Gun Experience, said.

Gun owners rejoice as this 35,000 square-foot facility has been referred to as a ‘gun country club’. All under one roof you can

Purchase firearms, knives, and accessories

Take a lesson from a full training academy

Shoot live ammo at a firing range

They are located at 1901 S Main St in Grapevine. Learn more about them by clicking here.