DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing like a tasty sandwich to put a smile on your face, and one food truck is rolling across town on a mission of satisfying more than just your taste buds.

Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe is doing exactly that. Let’s go find out how this sandwich is making an impact one bite at a time.

This food truck is known for selling some of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in the state of Texas, but they also do more than just serve great food. Officials with Ruthie’s work with youth that have been involved with the justice system.

“There are young people that have been touched by the justice system, and a lot of them need a first chance.,” Ashlee Kleinert, founder of Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe, said. “Hopefully it’s a safe landing spot for some while they figure out what they want to do with the rest of their life.”

That isn’t the only way they give back to the community. Ashlee says that Ruthie’s also works with more than 100 nonprofits to serve people delicious food.

Learn more about Ruthie’s here.