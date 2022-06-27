DALLAS (KDAF) — We are taking you to a magical venue for all of those special events. It’s home to seven beautiful llamas on the picturesque grounds of a replica Irish castle, perfect for weddings, birthdays or just to meet the royal llamas.

It’s called ShangriLlama, where you can meet the following llamas:

Prince Barack O’Llama

King Dalai Llama

Duke Como T. Llama

Viscount Pajama Llama

Earl Bahama Llama

Boron Drama Llama

Sir Lance-O-Llama

During the cooler months, you can walk a llama at the castle’s Llama Walks. However, because Texas has turned the heat up, during the summer months, you can join the llamas inside an air-conditioned barn.

To book your llama lesson and to learn more about ShangriLlama, visit their website by clicking here.