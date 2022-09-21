DESOTO, Texas (KDAF) — Nashville Hot Chicken is all the rage these days and there are a lot of contenders for who does it best. If you’re looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that’ll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.

2 Neighbors is made up two businesses within a strip mall off of Belt Line Road. One side serves some of the most flavorful and juicy hot chicken items and Kool Aid. The other side serves “over-the-top desserts.”

Let me tell you – these desserts are over-the-top! See the full story in the video above.