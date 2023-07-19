DALLAS(KDAF)-The CR Smith Museum is in Fort Worth. Their mission is to preserve the history of American Airlines through their exhibition.

However, they have made it interactive in hopes children as young as pre-k can find interest in pursuing a career in aviation.

From a young age, children have dreams, but once they get older, those dreams might seem unrealistic or hard to achieve.

The educational programs at C R Smith Museum are made to change that outlook and create a space where these children can begin and grow up to believe they have the power to become pilots, engineers, and more!

It’s a great place to take the family or sign a child up for summer camps!