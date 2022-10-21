DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many amazing museums right here in the Metroplex, but there’s only one with a collection of unusual and quirky pieces that will have you questioning the truth.

The Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum palace is iconic and inside like so many attractions, wax figures in history that are sure to blow your mind.

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not here in Grand Prairie has five attractions under one roof. We have the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Auditorium, the Louis Tussaud’s Palace of Wax, an enchanted mirror maze, 7D moving theater, and then a laser game. So it’s fun for the whole family,” Lino Davila, marketing manager for Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

Of the attractions, probably the most iconic and recognizable is Louis Tussaud’s Palace of Wax. This unique attraction features wax figures of your favorite celebrities, movie stars, and politicians that look like real-life people.

“We have at least 10 different galleries. We have our presidents gallery, we have a talk show

, we have a Western, we have superheroes, we have a biblical section, historical, so any little interest or niche that you might have, we got you covered,” Davila said.

Of course, there are tons of things to do at this attraction that will have you questioning what you believe.

You can find out more about the museum by clicking here.