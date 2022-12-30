DALLAS (KDAF) — They have some of the best tacos in town but it’s not a taco shop or just a bar or just a restaurant. Off the Cuff in Deep Ellum is everything you crave done to the fullest.

“Everything [here] is just to try to create something homey and comfortable where people feel like they can really let loose and be themselves, what bars are really meant to do,” Alex Hines, owner of Off the Cuff, said.

From the design of the location to the wild variety of foods, Off the Cuff is designed to feel… well off the cuff. You can just stroll on in and feel welcome here.

Now that isn’t to say that you can’t expect next-level food at this Deep Ellum spot. They are confident in the product they put out.

“We have food, we are a bar, but our food is good,” Alex said.

From Birria tacos to burgers to mac n cheese, you really can find anything at Off the Cuff, perfect for satisfying any craving.

