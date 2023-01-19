DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.

From the moment you walk into this Deep Ellum spot, you can tell you’re in the right place. From the preparation of the tortillas to Chef Gion Rojas’ expert grilling, hands down, he is the authority when it comes to making authentic Mexican food.

Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams got a chance to get behind the grill with Chef Rojas.

Watch the video player above for the full tour of Revolver Taco Lounge.

Revolver Taco Lounge is located at 2701 Main St #120 Dallas, TX 75226. Learn more by clicking here.