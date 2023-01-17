DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a chicken connoisseur on the hunt for the crispiest spots in town, we have just the place for you.

At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.

There are a lot of restaurants that claimed to have the best chicken in town right? Well, Soul Bird Chickn Shack is looking to prove it with their chicken in any form you take it, whether it be wing sandwich, tender, or even salad.

“Soul Bird is all about serving amazing chicken. We just serve up classic chicken recipes and a fun classic environment,” Mark Nystrom, owner of Soul Bird Chickn Shack, said.

They’ve got a variety of chicken options whether you want a chicken salad, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, or chicken wings, we don’t cut any corners and we certainly love heart and soul.

Everything is brined overnight, and they say that’s where the real flavor process comes in.

If you are itching for some great chicken, then make a trip to Soul Bird. They are located at 8031 Walnut Hl Ln #1150, Dallas, TX 75231. Learn more here.