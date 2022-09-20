DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.

Mercury Chophouse Arlington prides itself on its great food and great view. Located at 2221 E Lamar Blvd. This steakhouse offers an incredible view of the city, no matter where you are seated.

“Our exclusive interior houses some of the finest cuisine DFW has to offer. Enjoy our world-class food, live music, and impeccable service blended with a breathtaking, panoramic view of Arlington’s Entertainment District,” as their website states.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a trip to Arlington to check this spot out. Watch the video player above for her full tour.

