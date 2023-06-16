DALLAS(KDAF)—Evan’s Meat Market is a unique and distinctive butcher shop that sets itself apart from the rest.

Unlike your typical meat market, Evan’s offers a wide variety of high-quality meats that are guaranteed to satisfy even the most discerning of palates.

In addition to its impressive selection of meats, Evan’s also offers a variety of house-made sausages, bacon, and other cured meats. These artisanal products are made with the same attention to detail and commitment to quality as the rest of Evan’s offerings.

If you’re looking for a truly exceptional meat shopping experience, look no further than Evan’s Meat Market. With its unique offerings, commitment to quality, and dedication to sustainability, Evan’s is truly in a league of its own.

Watch Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams’ interview with Evan Meagher, Owner of Evan’s Meat Market, above to learn more about this unique meat shop.