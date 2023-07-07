Visit Denver—Denver is a great city for music lovers and sightseers alike. As a travel expert, Jennifer Weatherhead has firsthand experience of the city’s vibrant music scene and its numerous attractions.

When it comes to concerts, Denver offers a diverse range of venues and events. From the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which is renowned for its breathtaking natural setting and excellent acoustics, to the Fillmore Auditorium and the Ogden Theatre, there is no shortage of options for music enthusiasts. Denver also hosts a variety of music festivals throughout the year, such as the Underground Music Showcase and the Westword Music Showcase, attracting both local and international talent.

For those who love to explore, Denver has a thriving food and drink scene. The city is known for its craft breweries, with numerous breweries offering tours and tastings.

Denver’s culinary scene is equally impressive, with a wide range of restaurants serving up delicious cuisine from around the world. From trendy food halls and food trucks to upscale dining establishments, there is something to suit every palate.

You can learn more about things to do in Denver by watching the entire interview with Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams and Jennifer.