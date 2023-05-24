DALLAS(KDAF)—Yolonda Williams recently got the chance to experience the unique atmosphere of the Old 75 Beer Garden.

The beer garden, situated in the heart of the city, offers an exciting escape for those looking for a fun night on the run.

Yolonda was amazed by the sheer size of the garden. With its open-air layout, it was easy to take in the sights and sounds of the area. There were plenty of outdoor seating options, from tables and chairs to benches and lounges. Yolonda also noted the extensive beer selection, which included a wide variety of craft brews.

The atmosphere of the beer garden was lively, with a mix of people from all walks of life.

Above you watch Yolonda’s full interview with the owner to learn more about how the restaurant started.