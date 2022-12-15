DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are in need of a little pick me up this next place may be just what you’re looking for.

It’s called Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea and the name isn’t just a cool and catchy title. It truly encapsulates what this local coffee spot is all about.

“Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea is a first-of-its-kind destination from all over the nation. It is 100% people-powered and we celebrate diversity not only in our guests but our team members as well,” Derek Wenz, general manager for Fairgounds, said.

That’s right. Fair means fair. Fair encapsulates everyone thus making diversity a necessity, a tenet of Fairgrounds’ mission.

If you’re from North Texas and you hear the word “fairgrounds” your mind also goes to another place, The Texas State Fair. This is something the shop is well aware of and it’s intentional.

“Fairgrounds is actually based off the [State Fair] fairgrounds where we sell funnel cake fries here as well. That’s [seen in] the yellows, the blues, and the big F sign. We want to create an environment that welcomes anybody and everybody from all walks of life,” Derek said.

They sell artisanal coffee, perfect for any pro coffee drinker but they also have the holiday/seasonal drinks the mass consumers love to enjoy.

Matcha Mint Meltaway

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

To sweeten the deal even further, they do have a gift card promotion going on from now until Jan. 9. If you buy $100 worth of gift cards you will get $20. If you buy $50 worth, you will get $10.

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea is located at 4514 Cole Ave at Highland Park Place. Learn more about them by clicking here.