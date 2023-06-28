DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are a fan of the History Channel’s nonfiction series, The Proof is Out There, then get ready! They are back with brand new episodes for season three.

Fun on The Run’s Yolonda Williams sits down with the host and TV Journalist, Tony Harris as he breaks down what we can expect coming up in the new season.

“I just want people who watch the show to approach it with an open mind and understand that our team is really serious about this,” said Harris.

So whether you’re a fan or a person who loves conspiracy theories, you definitely don’t want to miss out!

Watch the full interview above.