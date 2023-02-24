THE COCHRAN FIRM SPONSORED CONTENT — Johnnie Cochran was a legendary attorney handling high-profile cases, but his firm continues to fight for the little guy.

Fun on the Run was joined by attorney Larry Taylor to learn about the mission of The Cochran Firm but also what they’re currently working on in 2023.

Taylor said, “The mission for this particular law firm is to make sure that we serve as our community, those individuals who have been put in harm’s way who have been hurt, who have found it hard to find justice, whether it’s a police brutality case, whether it’s a sexual assault or discrimination case, as far as employment goes, we do what we need to do in order to bring justice to the little guy. Johnnie used to always like saying that, he would always like saying that he picked up the mantle for the little guy so that he can be heard.”

Chemical hair relaxer risks & compensations “If you or a loved one have used chemical hair relaxer products and were later diagnosed with uterine cancer or endometrial cancer, you may be eligible to pursue compensation.”

Camp Lejeune contaminated water lawsuit “Did you or a loved one live or work at Marine Corp base Camp Lejeune, between 1953 – 1987? AND have you or a loved one been diagnosed with cancer or another severe illness due to the toxic water contamination?”



